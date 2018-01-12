Quantcast

White House doctor: President Trump is in 'excellent health' - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

White House doctor: President Trump is in 'excellent health'

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tom Kackley
Connect
WASHINGTON (AP) -

Donald Trump's White House doctor said, "The President is in excellent health."
  
Dr. Ronny Jackson said in a statement released by the White House that Trump's physical Friday "went exceptionally well."
  
Jackson said he looks forward to providing additional details at a White House briefing Tuesday.
  
The statement was distributed after the president received his first physical since taking office at Walter Reed military hospital. The normally routine examination coincided with swirling questions about Trump's physical and medical fitness for office.
  
The president has pushed back against suggestions he's mentally unfit, declaring himself "a very stable genius."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:57 AM EST2018-01-13 05:57:28 GMT

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

  • Family searches for answers after finding their horse mutilated

    Family searches for answers after finding their horse mutilated

    Saturday, January 13 2018 1:00 AM EST2018-01-13 06:00:59 GMT
    22-year-old Nickel was found mutilated by her family on Friday morning in Pueblo County. (KOAA)22-year-old Nickel was found mutilated by her family on Friday morning in Pueblo County. (KOAA)

    A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences. 

    A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences. 

  • Can you live $11 an hour in Colorado Springs?

    Can you live $11 an hour in Colorado Springs?

    Friday, January 12 2018 10:28 PM EST2018-01-13 03:28:46 GMT

    According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Living Wage Calculator, Walmart employees in Colorado Springs would need work at least 40 hours per week to reach the $22,440 annual income that the economists say is necessary to afford to live here.

    According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Living Wage Calculator, Walmart employees in Colorado Springs would need work at least 40 hours per week to reach the $22,440 annual income that the economists say is necessary to afford to live here.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?