Semi truck dangles off I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

Westbound I-70 was closed Friday for more than an hour in Glenwood Canyon after a semi jackknifed and nearly plunged off the elevated section of I-70 Friday morning.

State Patrol responded to the crash a little before noon.

One wheel of the truck was hanging off the edge of the elevated section of the roadway. Pictures showed the railing on top of the safety barrier had been knocked off from the force of the crash.

Crash scene cleaned up in the Glenwood Canyon. Westbound I70 is now open at Dotsero! pic.twitter.com/5ni3FAhIRh — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) January 12, 2018

The truck was lifted off of the barrier and the interstate was reopened a little more than an hour later.