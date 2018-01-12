Rockies Caravan coming back to Southern Colorado

Get ready Rockies Fans - your team is headed back to Pueblo and Colorado Springs.

Kyle Freeland, Jeff Hoffman, John Grey and Pat Valaika will sign autographs at the team's dugout store from 4-5pm Wednesday January 18th. The store is located at 5230 N Nevada Ave, #140 in Colorado Springs in the University Crossing shopping center.

They have a full day of activities beginning with a question and answer session at Pueblo West High School with the baseball and softball teams.

Then the caravan will travel north to Fort Carson and hang out the HUB Restaurant at noon for a private meet and greet with post personnel.

Their last time before the autograph session will be a tour of Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.