Pueblo Police arrest two people suspected of stealing Hondas

Pueblo Police arrested two people suspected of stealing Honda Accords just hours apart Thursday morning.

Officers said they arrested 36-year-old Yolanda Castillo a little after 1 a.m. Thursday morning when they stopped a 1994 Honda Accord, which is one of the most popular cars stolen in Pueblo.

Castillo was wanted on a $10,000 warrant for burglary/theft. She also taken into custody without incident and now faces additional charges of first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, first degree trespass and violation of a restraining order.

Then at 4:10 a.m., officers spotted a Honda Accord, who was occupied by 34-year-old Raymond Casanova, in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box off of Highway 50. Police said the officer found weapons, drugs and Visa cards with different names on them inside the car.

Casanova was arrested on suspicion of second degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, first degree trespass, three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial device and violation of a protection order.

Casanova was also arrested without incident.

The Pueblo Police Department reported a record number of stolen vehicles in 2017, with Honda Accords being among the most popular model targeted by thieves.

