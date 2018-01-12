Quantcast

Pueblo Police arrest two people suspected of stealing Hondas - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Pueblo Police arrest two people suspected of stealing Hondas

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tom Kackley
Connect
PUEBLO -

Pueblo Police arrested two people suspected of stealing Honda Accords just hours apart Thursday morning.

Officers said they arrested 36-year-old Yolanda Castillo a little after 1 a.m. Thursday morning when they stopped a 1994 Honda Accord, which is one of the most popular cars stolen in Pueblo.

Castillo was wanted on a $10,000 warrant for burglary/theft. She also taken into custody without incident and now faces additional charges of first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, first degree trespass and violation of a restraining order.

Then at 4:10 a.m., officers spotted a Honda Accord, who was occupied by 34-year-old Raymond Casanova, in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box off of Highway 50. Police said the officer found weapons, drugs and Visa cards with different names on them inside the car.

Casanova was arrested on suspicion of second degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, first degree trespass, three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial device and violation of a protection order.

Casanova was also arrested without incident.

The Pueblo Police Department reported a record number of stolen vehicles in 2017, with Honda Accords being among the most popular model targeted by thieves.

CLICK HERE to see the complete report on the most popular vehicles stolen.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:57 AM EST2018-01-13 05:57:28 GMT

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

  • Family searches for answers after finding their horse mutilated

    Family searches for answers after finding their horse mutilated

    Saturday, January 13 2018 1:00 AM EST2018-01-13 06:00:59 GMT
    22-year-old Nickel was found mutilated by her family on Friday morning in Pueblo County. (KOAA)22-year-old Nickel was found mutilated by her family on Friday morning in Pueblo County. (KOAA)

    A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences. 

    A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences. 

  • Can you live $11 an hour in Colorado Springs?

    Can you live $11 an hour in Colorado Springs?

    Friday, January 12 2018 10:28 PM EST2018-01-13 03:28:46 GMT

    According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Living Wage Calculator, Walmart employees in Colorado Springs would need work at least 40 hours per week to reach the $22,440 annual income that the economists say is necessary to afford to live here.

    According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Living Wage Calculator, Walmart employees in Colorado Springs would need work at least 40 hours per week to reach the $22,440 annual income that the economists say is necessary to afford to live here.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?