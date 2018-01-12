Quantcast

Fake contractor accused of ripping off customers back in court - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Fake contractor accused of ripping off customers back in court

Posted: Updated:
Ex-Pueblo County Sheriff's Office dive team member in court on charges of operating a remodeling business without a valid license. Ex-Pueblo County Sheriff's Office dive team member in court on charges of operating a remodeling business without a valid license.

Ex-Pueblo County Sheriff's Office dive team member Joe Pacheco was back in court Thursday on a second charge of operating a remodeling business without a valid contractor's license. 

Pacheco claims to be a contractor, but Pueblo Regional Building says he has no license and doesn't pull proper work permits. 

Multiple customers contacted News 5 Investigates last year after Pacheco took tens of thousands of dollars for remodeling work he never finished. 

News 5 Investigates caught up with Pacheco outside Pueblo Municipal Court back in December after he pleaded "no contest" to soliciting work without a license. He told the judge back then that he was no longer and business and paid a $250 fine. 

Pacheco had "no comment" as he left the courtroom and told us to "have a nice day". 

This time, a judge ordered him to pay $1,060. A court clerk told News 5 Pacheco paid his fine Friday. 

Meanwhile, the Pueblo County District Attorney's Office is reviewing whether criminal charges are warranted. 

District Attorney Jeff Chostner says the investigation is ongoing. 

Stay with KOAA News 5 for new developments on this case. If you hired Pacheco for repair work that he never finished, you should file a police report and contact the regional building department. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    "420 friendly" sex event at Colorado Springs cannabis club raises questions

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:57 AM EST2018-01-13 05:57:28 GMT

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

    The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'

  • Family searches for answers after finding their horse mutilated

    Family searches for answers after finding their horse mutilated

    Saturday, January 13 2018 1:00 AM EST2018-01-13 06:00:59 GMT
    22-year-old Nickel was found mutilated by her family on Friday morning in Pueblo County. (KOAA)22-year-old Nickel was found mutilated by her family on Friday morning in Pueblo County. (KOAA)

    A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences. 

    A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences. 

  • Can you live $11 an hour in Colorado Springs?

    Can you live $11 an hour in Colorado Springs?

    Friday, January 12 2018 10:28 PM EST2018-01-13 03:28:46 GMT

    According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Living Wage Calculator, Walmart employees in Colorado Springs would need work at least 40 hours per week to reach the $22,440 annual income that the economists say is necessary to afford to live here.

    According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Living Wage Calculator, Walmart employees in Colorado Springs would need work at least 40 hours per week to reach the $22,440 annual income that the economists say is necessary to afford to live here.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?