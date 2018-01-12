Fake contractor accused of ripping off customers back in court

Ex-Pueblo County Sheriff's Office dive team member in court on charges of operating a remodeling business without a valid license.

Ex-Pueblo County Sheriff's Office dive team member Joe Pacheco was back in court Thursday on a second charge of operating a remodeling business without a valid contractor's license.

Pacheco claims to be a contractor, but Pueblo Regional Building says he has no license and doesn't pull proper work permits.

Multiple customers contacted News 5 Investigates last year after Pacheco took tens of thousands of dollars for remodeling work he never finished.

News 5 Investigates caught up with Pacheco outside Pueblo Municipal Court back in December after he pleaded "no contest" to soliciting work without a license. He told the judge back then that he was no longer and business and paid a $250 fine.

Pacheco had "no comment" as he left the courtroom and told us to "have a nice day".

This time, a judge ordered him to pay $1,060. A court clerk told News 5 Pacheco paid his fine Friday.

Meanwhile, the Pueblo County District Attorney's Office is reviewing whether criminal charges are warranted.

District Attorney Jeff Chostner says the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KOAA News 5 for new developments on this case. If you hired Pacheco for repair work that he never finished, you should file a police report and contact the regional building department.