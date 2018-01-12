CES 2018: Gadgets get weird

(NBC News) Between smart running shoes, a smart fragrance machine and even a smart toilet, there was no shortage of new and somewhat wacky devices at this year's Consumer Electronics Show.
"This year at CES if you didn't put Alexa in your light switch or toilet or mirror maybe you wish you had" says CNET's Lindsey Turrentine. In fact, for six thousand dollars, you can get Alexa to flush the toilet for you!
Other gadgets include self driving luggage, a robotic dog, and a robot that will fold laundry for you.
There is little that technology can't do at CES, but consumers will have the final say on which technology they're ready to embrace.
The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences.
According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Living Wage Calculator, Walmart employees in Colorado Springs would need work at least 40 hours per week to reach the $22,440 annual income that the economists say is necessary to afford to live here.
News 5 Investigates has learned some people are still struggling to get insurance money for repairs after the second largest hail storm wiped through El Paso County back in 2016. Jeffrey and Karen Starr say they paid every month for homeowners insurance, but they haven't been able to get their money even after their claim was approved. Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered USAA made mistakes which the company isn't denying. However, public relations representa...
