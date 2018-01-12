Thomas Fire now 100 percent contained as California digs out from mudslides

Quantcast

MONTECITO, Calif. -

Fire officials in California say the Thomas Fire, the largest wildfire in California's history, is now 100 percent contained.

Authorities determined the fire was completely contained after survey flights over the burn area Thursday. The fire burned nearly 282,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,000 structures. Two people were killed in connection to the fire.

Firefighters have still not determined the cause of the fire.

The news comes after rains triggered mudslides, which have claimed a total of 17 people. Five people are still missing, which is down considerably from as many as 43 a day earlier.

However, Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Amber Anderson said that number could still fluctuate.
  
The oldest victim swept away in a California mudslide was Jim Mitchell, who had celebrated his 89th birthday the day before. He died with his wife of more than 50 years, Alice.
  
The youngest, 3-year-old Kailly Benitez, was one of four children killed.

As their names and those of 14 other victims were released Thursday, crews kept digging through the muck and rubble looking for more people.

