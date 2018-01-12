Friday Evening Weather; Winds abate, sun remains

Other than some breezy winds Friday, a pretty tranquil weather pattern is expected to continue for awhile, throughout southeastern Colorado. This, because of a ridge of High Pressure which typically brings cool air on the front end, and then milder air as it departs. This case will be no different, other than that a cold front coming down the High Plains out of Canada will clip us here on Monday, potentially bringing a round of flurries or snow showers, and brisk winds for a day, again.

For The Springs, expect a clear night with far less wind, and low temperatures in the low 20s. Saturday and Sunday should remain mostly sunny, with highs warming into the upper 40s Saturday, and low or mid 50s Sunday. Flurries on the holiday.

For Pueblo and vicinity, winds will calm down quickly this evening too, and skies will remain fair through Sunday. Temps tonight should bottom out in the mid teens, and rise to 50F Saturday, and perhaps 55 Sunday.

Monument area will take longest for winds to calm down tonight, but they will here too. Lows in the high teens under a clear sky. Mostly sunny days through the weekend, with snow showers on the holiday Monday, here. Highs in the mid 40s Saturday, around 50F Sunday, back towards 30F Monday.

And for the Plains, winds will abate not long after sunset here, clear skies, and lows in the mid teens. Mostly sunny both weekend days, highs around 50F Saturday, and mid 50s Sunday. Perhaps some flurries on the holiday, Monday.