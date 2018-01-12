20-year-old Florida man wins $450M Mega Millions jackpot

A 20-year-old from Port Richey, Florida has claimed his prize from the recent $451 million Mega Millions jackpot.

Shane Missler picked all the winning numbers for the drawing on January 5. He chose to pick the option of $282 million at once instead of payments over time.

According the Florida Lottery, Missler said "I'm only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity."

Missler first called his brother to let him know he won. Then he met his father for coffee the next morning and broke the news.