Rockies Winter Caravan hits the road this weekend

Members of the Colorado Rockies, both past and present, will be hitting the road for the next eight days on their Winter Caravan tour.

The 2018 Winter Caravan is an eight-day tour across Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming, from January 13 - 20. Fans throughout the region will have the chance to meet and hear from current players and coaches, as well as a few well known players from days past.

Current players who will appear at caravan events are: Tyler Anderson, Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon, Mike Dunn, Kyle Freeland, Jon Gray, Jeff Hoffman, Jake McGee, Ryan McMahon, Tom Murphy, Scott Oberg, Chris Rusin, Bryan Shaw, Trevor Story, Mike Tauchman, Pat Valaika, Tony Wolters.

Manager Bud Black, G.M. Jeff Bridich, and Rockies mascot Dinger will also make appearances at caravan events.

Former players Vinny Castilla and Cory Sullivan will also be making appearances.

Events are open to the public and media unless otherwise noted.

A detailed schedule of caravan events is listed below:

Saturday, Jan. 13 – Laramie, Wyo., Greeley, Ft. Collins

Players scheduled to attend: Anderson, Dunn, Murphy, Story

10-11 a.m. – Laramie, Wyo., University of Wyoming Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center: Q&A, photo and autograph session

1:15-2 p.m. – Greeley, University of Northern Colorado Campus Recreation Center: Q&A, meet-and-greet session

2 p.m. – Greeley, Bank of Colorado Arena: UNC vs. Idaho State men’s basketball game

4:30 p.m. – Ft. Collins, Colorado State Stadium: Q&A with Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County (private)

Sunday, Jan. 14 – Grand Junction

Players scheduled to attend: Anderson, Dunn, Murphy, Oberg, Story

11 a.m. – Grand Junction, Suplizio Field: Media session

11:30 a.m. – Grand Junction, Doubletree Hospitality Suite at Suplizio Field: Q&A and autograph session for Grand Junction Rockies Season Ticket Holders (private)

1 p.m. – Grand Junction, Lincoln Park Barn: Youth clinic, kids-only meet-and-greet session (private)

Monday, Jan. 15 – Denver

Players scheduled to attend: McMahon, Rockies alum Sullivan, Tauchman

1 p.m. – Denver, Pepsi Center: Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks game

4-5 p.m. – Denver, Diamond Dry Goods, Coors Field: Autograph and photo session

Tuesday, Jan. 16 – Albuquerque, N.M., Denver

Players/staff scheduled to attend: General Manager Jeff Bridich, Gray, Hoffman and Valaika (Albuquerque); Black, Rockies alum Castilla, McMahon, Tauchman and Rockies alum Sullivan (Denver)

10:15 a.m. – Albuquerque, SAHQ Academy: School assembly (private)* (Bridich, Gray, Hoffman and Valaika)

11:15 a.m. – Albuquerque, Isotopes Park: Media session (Bridich, Gray, Hoffman and Valaika)

11:30 a.m. – Albuquerque, Isotopes Park Batting Cage: Q&A with Albuquerque Isotopes season ticket holders (private) (Bridich, Gray, Hoffman and Valaika)

12:15-1 p.m. – Albuquerque, Isotopes Park Clubhouse: Autograph session (Bridich, Gray, Hoffman and Valaika)

10 a.m. – Denver, Archuleta Elementary School: School assembly (private)* (McMahon, Tauchman, Sullivan)

12 p.m. – Denver, Children’s Hospital Colorado: Meet-and-greet with patients and staff (private)* (Castilla, McMahon, Tauchman, Sullivan)

4:30 p.m. – Denver, Coors Field, Right-Field Club Level: VIP reception with meet & greet, featuring both the Albuquerque and Denver player groups with the addition of Manager Bud Black (private)

5:30 – Denver, Coors Field: VIP Q&A with Bud Black, Jeff Bridich and Dick Monfort hosted by Drew Goodman (private)

Wednesday, Jan. 17 – Pueblo, Fort Carson, Colorado Springs

Players scheduled to attend: Freeland, Gray, Hoffman, Valaika

10 a.m. – Pueblo, Pueblo West H.S.: Q&A assembly, meet-and-greet with baseball and softball teams (private)*

12 p.m. – Fort Carson, HUB Restaurant: Meet-and-greet with base personnel (private)*

2:30 p.m. – Colorado Springs, Memorial Hospital: Meet-and-greet with patients and staff (private)*

4-5 p.m. – Colorado Springs, Rockies Dugout Store: Autograph and photo session

Thursday, Jan. 18 – Denver

Players scheduled to attend: Freeland, Gray, Valaika

9:30 a.m. – Denver, Holm Elementary School: Q&A assembly (private)*

12-1 p.m. – Denver, Diamond Dry Goods, Coors Field: Autograph and photo session

Friday, Jan. 19 – Denver

Players/staff scheduled to attend: Arenado, Black, Blackmon, Bridich, McGee, Rusin, Shaw, Wolters

7 p.m. – Denver, Pepsi Center: Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns game

Saturday, Jan. 20 – Denver

Players/staff scheduled to attend: Arenado, Black, Blackmon, Bridich, Vice President of International Scouting and Development Rolando Fernandez, Pitching Coach Steve Foster, McGee, Rusin, Shaw, Wolters

9-9:45 a.m. – Denver, Coors Field Home Clubhouse Interview Room: Media availability for Arenado, Black, Blackmon

10 a.m. – Denver, Coors Field: Season Ticket Hot Stove (private)