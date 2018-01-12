Rockies Winter Caravan hits the road this weekend

The Speakeasy Vape Lounge and Cannabis Club's decision to advertise a "clothing optional" "420 friendly" sex event is having many ask on social media, 'is this legal?'
A family wants answers after finding their own horse mutilated on Friday morning. It happened near 36th Lane and Harbour Street in Pueblo County. "I never expected anything like this," Steve Maez, the owner of the horse said. Steve Maez says someone had cut the chain on the front gate to his property, the lock on his storage semi trailer and one of his fences.
According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Living Wage Calculator, Walmart employees in Colorado Springs would need work at least 40 hours per week to reach the $22,440 annual income that the economists say is necessary to afford to live here.
News 5 Investigates has learned some people are still struggling to get insurance money for repairs after the second largest hail storm wiped through El Paso County back in 2016. Jeffrey and Karen Starr say they paid every month for homeowners insurance, but they haven't been able to get their money even after their claim was approved. Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered USAA made mistakes which the company isn't denying. However, public relations representa...
