HUD grants to help the homeless in Colorado

Colorado has been awarded more than $30 million for 68 homeless housing and service projects in Colorado.

The grants come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and total $30,590,720. The money from the grants goes to provide housing and support services to members of the community who are experiencing homelessness across the state.

The money will be distributed to 19 organizations in Colorado Springs and El Paso County totaling $2,402,292. Organizations in Pueblo and across southern Colorado will receive $2,908,936. The majority of the money will be spent in the Denver metro area, with $25,279,492 going to various programs there.

Check out the breakdown here.

"HUD stands with our local partners who are working each and every day to house and serve our most vulnerable neighbors," said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. "We know how to end homelessness and it starts with embracing a housing-first approach that relies upon proven strategies that offer permanent housing solutions to those who may otherwise be living in our shelters and on our streets."

The funding announced Thursday, January 12 is part of a $2 billion nationwide effort that will help more than 7,300 service programs nationwide.

The grants are also in response to HUD's 2017 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress, which found that 553,742 people experienced homelessness on a single night in 2017. That same report shows the number of chronically homeless people in Colorado is 2,126.

Read the full report here.