Small fire at Western Forge in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs firefighters extinguish a small fire at Western Forge. Colorado Springs firefighters extinguish a small fire at Western Forge.

A small fire inside a heating unit outside Western Forge in western Colorado Springs caused some smoke that was visible in the area.

Right now the fire is out at the Plant 4 building. There are no reports of injuries. Fire crews are checking out all the equipment to ensure the situation is safe.

There are still several fire trucks in the area. Please avoid Forge Road for now.

