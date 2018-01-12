Quantcast

Single vehicle crash Highway 85, driver extricated

Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

A women had to be extricated from her vehicle after crashing on Highway 85.

This was a single vehicle accident.

The crash occurred at Highway 85 and Venetucci.

The driver side of the vehicle was pinned against a guardrail, and crews were forced to cut open the passenger side to remove the lone, female passenger.

The passenger was transported to an area hospital with un-known injuries. Expect delays in the area.

