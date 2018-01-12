Local non-profit to host 'Making a Difference Dinner' autism benefit

On Saturday, Jan. 13, the Hotel Elegante will host the 'Making a Difference Dinner,' put on by Autism & Asperger Connections.

Autism & Asperger Connections is a local 501c3 non-profit organization that works to link families, individuals, and professionals in the Springs area to autism support, information, and resources.

The night promises to be eventful with speakers, live music, and a silent auction. On top of that, News 5's own Elizabeth Watts will act as host/emcee for the event.

Keynote speaker for the event will be best-selling author and prominent voice on autism, Dr. Temple Grandin. Dinner music will be provided by one of the region's premier chamber ensembles, the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs string quartet. Following a silent auction, music will be provided by National Recording Artist, Tony Exum Jr.

All proceeds from the evening will go to benefit Autism & Asperger Connections.

The event will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. in the Hotel Elegante Conference and Event Center.

Tickets are $65 and dress is formal attire.