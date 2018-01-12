Denver Zoo expecting new baby, what could it be?

UPDATE: If you guessed sloth, then you were right! The Denver Zoo has announced that resident sloth, Charlotte is somewhere near the end of her 10-month gestation period. The zoo said this means they should have a new baby sloth sometime between now and March.

The Denver Zoo is expecting a new arrival, and they are asking animal fans to guess what it is.

Yesterday, the zoo released an ultrasound video of the new baby inside it's mother's belly.

The post has gotten a lot of attention from people wondering what the fuzzy new creature could be.

The zoo has given a few hints:

It is a mammal

It's not an elephant - All their elephants are male

It's not a tiger - All their tigers are related

It's not a giraffe - Apparently all their female giraffes are on birth control

Take a look at the video below and take your best guess. The zoo has said they will announce the identity of the baby in the next day or two.