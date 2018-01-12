First Alert 5 Forecast: Very Windy Across Southern Colorado

Dry across much of southern Colorado but the winds will be accelerating hard today making our mild afternoon not always feel as nice!

A cold front pushing through the state today will move the winds out of the northwest and blowing in between 20 to 30 mph with a few gusts up near 40 mph! Despite that northerly wind we'll still see mild temperatures with highs around 51 degrees in Colorado Springs and 56 for Pueblo. The winds will die down through the evening commute and the cold front with those calm winds will mean a very chilly start to Saturday. Lows this evening will dip to 21 degrees in Colorado Springs and closer to 18 in Pueblo. Saturday that chilly air will stick around with lighter winds and highs in the mid 40s through much of the Pikes Peak region.

Continental Divide snow is happening today with many of the ski resorts grabbing a few extra inches by tonight! Because of this snow any westerly travel on I-70 will be slow and slick through much of the day so be careful out on those mountain roads.

The forecast over the weekend will stay a bit more mild on Sunday with a brief warm up to the low to mid 50s before a stronger cold front kicks highs back down into the 30s Monday with a very small snow chance.