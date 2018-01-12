Quantcast

Turkish citizens warned against travel to US

TURKEY -

Breaking overnight, Turkey has advised it's citizens not to travel to the United States.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has reportedly told citizens that they could possibly face arbitrary arrests in the US.

Turkish citizens were also warned of possible terrorist attacks as a reason to avoid the US.

The warning from Turkish officials comes shortly after US officials issued a similar statement regarding travel to Turkey.

It has only been a few weeks since the two countries lifted visa restrictions against each other.

