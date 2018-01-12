CSPD adding new officers, accepting applications

Happening today, 54 graduates will walk across the stage to join the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The addition of this most recent class will bring the total number of CSPD Officers to 700. It's been a long and difficult process for these recruits. They've had over 6 months of training and passed the state examination earlier this week. Even with these new officers, the department said it's still not enough.

Their hope is to add 120 additional officers over the next five years and they're building up their force one class at at time. The months of training and classes these graduates undergo isn't easy.

"It's pretty incredible for me to watch and its actually a privilege to watch it," said Sgt. Joe Frabbiele. "They come in very eager to learn. They compare it to drinking through a fire hose. It's a lot of information thrown at them."



These graduates spent weeks learning about fire arms, arrest control, even scene processing. They also spent hours in the class room learning about state and constitutional law, but it's not over yet! After they graduate they will be paired with a Personal Training Officer. That officer will provide coaching and mentoring for the next 15 weeks. After that 15 weeks, if they're ready, the graduates will head out on their own.

CSPD is already accepting applications for their November academy.

If you're interested in applying, you can find information on how to do so here:

Police Recruit (No prior experience or less than three years patrol experience): https://www.governmentjobs.com/jobs/1938052-0/police-recruit

Lateral Recruit (three or more years of patrol experience within the last five years): https://www.governmentjobs.com/jobs/1938014-0/police-lateral-for-experienced-police-officers