Pueblo residents, Fort Carson reps meet to discuss helicopter issues

Folks in Pueblo are mad and want answers from Fort Carson on why so many helicopters are flying over their neighborhoods.

They say they fly too low and too late at night.

On Thursday, they got a chance to meet face-to-face with representatives from the mountain post.

Neighbors say they were hoping for some kind of compromise.

News 5 was not allowed into the meeting that was held at the Thatcher Building.

However, neighbors along West 18th Street did pass along documents that include logs of hundreds of flights since August. They say they are loud and are impacting their quality of life.

Fort Carson says the training going on is something every pilot has to complete. The uptick in flights is because new pilots need to be trained on new aircrafts. Fort Carson claims those flights are at the proper altitude.

Fort Carson Public Affairs Officer Dee McNutt said, "This won't be the last time that we come down...we'll continue to talk to this community. Pueblo is a vital part of our neighborhood, our neighbors on the front range community."

One resident had agreed to talk on camera prior to the meeting, but changed her mind afterward saying she was too emotional.

McNutt says Fort Carson is looking into training pilots on the mountain post moving forward, but admits that is still years away.

In the meantime, she says concerns from the meeting will be looked at to see what can be done to mitigate them.