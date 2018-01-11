Colorado Ski Furniture gives new life to old skis

Colorado Ski Furniture in Manitou Springs is giving a second life to skis that are gathering dust and haven't hit the slopes in years.

Peri Duncan is an artist who makes the magic happen. She assembles old, broken, rusted skis and snowboards into new furniture with a particular Colorado style.

She can turn them into chairs, benches, tables, even cornhole sets in as little as eight hours.

"You don't want to throw your old skis into a landfill.That's a bummer," Duncan said. "The goodwill places would have to have a compactor come because most places don't buy used skis anyway, so it's kind of like a really good way to recycle. "

The store doesn't just use skis to build its furniture. They use hockey sticks and even golf clubs to give trash a new purpose.

"The golf chairs are really comfortable - isn't that weird? I mean when you look at them you're like no, but they are," Duncan said.