Local chef competing on "Top Chef" talks with News 5

Brother Luck sits down with News 5 as he battles on Bravo's "Top Chef"

A chef in Colorado Springs is about to take on some of the best in the country, competing on Bravo's "Top Chef."

Brother Luck, who owns the restaurant "Four by Brother Luck" in downtown Colorado Springs is competing some of the best in the country.

News 5's Brie Groves and Ira Cronin visited his kitchen to learn about his journey to the national stage.