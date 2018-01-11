Quantcast

Local chef competing on "Top Chef" talks with News 5 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Local chef competing on "Top Chef" talks with News 5

Posted: Updated:
Brother Luck sits down with News 5 as he battles on Bravo's "Top Chef" Brother Luck sits down with News 5 as he battles on Bravo's "Top Chef"
COLORADO SPRINGS -

A chef in Colorado Springs is about to take on some of the best in the country, competing on Bravo's "Top Chef."

Brother Luck, who owns the restaurant "Four by Brother Luck" in downtown Colorado Springs is competing some of the best in the country. 

News 5's Brie Groves and Ira Cronin visited his kitchen to learn about his journey to the national stage.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?