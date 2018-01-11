Crews working to prepare Fountain Creek for flood season

Crews in Pueblo County are making sure you're safe along Fountain Creek during flood season.

Back in 2015, flood waters ripped through the fountain creek landscape, destroying everything in its path.

Erosion continues to be a topic of concern for residents.



"We could potentially not have a walking trail anymore if it keeps eroding," said Pueblo resident Rhonda Buchholz.

CDOT is working with the Fountain Creek Watershed, Flood Control and Greenway District to create a three-pronged approach to tackle the threat of erosion.

"When we finish, this area will be able to sustain a hundred year storm flow," said Larry Small, executive director of the Fountain Creek Watershed, Flood Control and Greenway District.



First, they'll realign the channel so that it runs perpendicular to the bridge. This will help the water stream seamlessly without any build-up.



Second, the group plans on reinforcing the bridge's abutments with rip-rap, in turn protecting them from the current's force.

Lastly, they want to bring back the area's lush vegetation by planting willow trees, cottonwoods, and grasslands.

With their deep roots, these plants will also help prevent erosion.



The $6.5 million-dollar project is doing its part to preserve the creek and ensure the community can still enjoy it.



"They are just getting rid of a lot of the debris," said Buchholz, "and just making it a more pleasant sight for all of us to look at."