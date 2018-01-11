Quantcast

US Army challenging nickname of NHL's Las Vegas franchise - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

US Army challenging nickname of NHL's Las Vegas franchise

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - The -

The U.S. Army has filed a challenge opposing the application of the NHL's newest franchise to register the trademark "Vegas Golden Knights."
  
In a claim filed Wednesday with the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board in suburban Washington, the Army claims it will be damaged by registration of the marque and says it has acquired exclusive rights that predate any rights claimed by the NHL team.
  
The Army says it has used the Golden Knights nickname since the late 1960s for its parachute team, public relations and recruiting, and claims it owns "common law rights" for the color schemes that combine black and gold and yellow and white.
  
The challenge by the U.S. Army was first reported by Sportslogos.net.
 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sam's Clubs in multiple states close without notice

    Sam's Clubs in multiple states close without notice

    Thursday, January 11 2018 4:40 PM EST2018-01-11 21:40:38 GMT

    The unexpected closure of Sam's Club in multiple states caught employees off guard Thursday morning as they arrived to find the doors locked. 

    The unexpected closure of Sam's Club in multiple states caught employees off guard Thursday morning as they arrived to find the doors locked. 

  • Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, weapons in motel bust

    Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, weapons in motel bust

    Thursday, January 11 2018 10:01 PM EST2018-01-12 03:01:54 GMT
    Michael Vigil (left), Brianna Romero (middle), and Christopher Salazar (right) were arrested in connection to drug bust at a motel in Pueblo on Jan. 10, 2018.Michael Vigil (left), Brianna Romero (middle), and Christopher Salazar (right) were arrested in connection to drug bust at a motel in Pueblo on Jan. 10, 2018.

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested three and recovered more than $10,000 in drugs after a bust at a Motel 6 location on Pueblo's north side Wednesday.

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested three and recovered more than $10,000 in drugs after a bust at a Motel 6 location on Pueblo's north side Wednesday.

  • State Patrol identifies man killed after he was pinned by his truck

    State Patrol identifies man killed after he was pinned by his truck

    Thursday, January 11 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-01-11 22:21:28 GMT

    The Colorado State Patrol said a 53-year-old man Colorado Springs man died while trying to re-enter his truck when it hit a tree.

    The Colorado State Patrol said a 53-year-old man Colorado Springs man died while trying to re-enter his truck when it hit a tree.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?