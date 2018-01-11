Quantcast

With the Slopper tour in town, it's chili all the live long day - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

With the Slopper tour in town, it's chili all the live long day

Posted: Updated:
PUEBLO -

The votes are in, and Pueblo County has picked its favorite places to throw down a Slopper.

In December of 2017, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce along with the Visit Pueblo Convention and Visitors Bureau conducted a survey asking people in Pueblo where they get their favorite Slopper.

In the two week voting period, more than 2,000 votes streamed in, with the following restaurants in the top 10:

  1. Gray's Coors Tavern
  2. Sunset inn
  3. Riverside Bar & Grill
  4. Rockee's
  5. Rita's Mexican Food
  6. Beer Barrel
  7. Three Sisters Tavern
  8. Sancho's Bar & Grill
  9. The Pantry
  10. Garlic and Onion's Mexican Grill

Restaurant owners on the list are obviously excited, with some saying they are going to fight for a top spot in 2019. Based on reaction and input from residents, the chamber believes this is an event that will be repeated. 

The Greater Pueblo Chamber also hopes to roll out the tour alongside a top 10 Slopper map soon, in an effort to drive small business and tourism in the Steel City.

Donielle Gonzalez with the chamber said she hopes the tour will help prompt more restaurants to use locally grown Pueblo chillis. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sam's Clubs in multiple states close without notice

    Sam's Clubs in multiple states close without notice

    Thursday, January 11 2018 4:40 PM EST2018-01-11 21:40:38 GMT

    The unexpected closure of Sam's Club in multiple states caught employees off guard Thursday morning as they arrived to find the doors locked. 

    The unexpected closure of Sam's Club in multiple states caught employees off guard Thursday morning as they arrived to find the doors locked. 

  • Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, weapons in motel bust

    Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, weapons in motel bust

    Thursday, January 11 2018 10:01 PM EST2018-01-12 03:01:54 GMT
    Michael Vigil (left), Brianna Romero (middle), and Christopher Salazar (right) were arrested in connection to drug bust at a motel in Pueblo on Jan. 10, 2018.Michael Vigil (left), Brianna Romero (middle), and Christopher Salazar (right) were arrested in connection to drug bust at a motel in Pueblo on Jan. 10, 2018.

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested three and recovered more than $10,000 in drugs after a bust at a Motel 6 location on Pueblo's north side Wednesday.

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested three and recovered more than $10,000 in drugs after a bust at a Motel 6 location on Pueblo's north side Wednesday.

  • State Patrol identifies man killed after he was pinned by his truck

    State Patrol identifies man killed after he was pinned by his truck

    Thursday, January 11 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-01-11 22:21:28 GMT

    The Colorado State Patrol said a 53-year-old man Colorado Springs man died while trying to re-enter his truck when it hit a tree.

    The Colorado State Patrol said a 53-year-old man Colorado Springs man died while trying to re-enter his truck when it hit a tree.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?