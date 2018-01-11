Quantcast

Former Cadet pleads guilty to attempting to take inappropriate pictures

Written By Tom Kackley
FILE: Cadets walk between classes on the Air Force Academy campus, near Colorado Springs, Colo., Wednesday Aug. 13, 2014. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley) FILE: Cadets walk between classes on the Air Force Academy campus, near Colorado Springs, Colo., Wednesday Aug. 13, 2014. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)
AIR FORCE ACADEMY -

The Air Force Academy announced former Cadet Sammy Tawakkol pleaded guilty to trying to photograph "the private areas" of women without their consent. 

Tawakkol appeared during a special court martial Thursday. The Air Force announced he will be disenrolled from the academy and will likely receive an "under other than honorable conditions" administrative characterization as part of a pre-trial agreement.

The Academy also said he will be required to register as a sex offender.

Tawakkol did not receive additional jail time following the three and a half months he spent in the Teller County jail. The Academy said it consulted with the victims before agreeing to his sentence.

In a news release, Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria commented on the case, saying: "I want to thank those brave victims of this disgusting act who came forward to ensure this didn't happen to anyone else and also to encourage those who see something to say something-- there's no place for this kind of behavior at the Academy or in the Air Force."

The military judge also sentenced Tawakkol to a reprimand and the forfeiture of 2/3rd of his pay for six months. The Academy said Tawakkol will return to Texas without pay pending Superintendent Silveria's final approval on how the judge's sentence should be carried out.

