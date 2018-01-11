White House won't deny Trump comment about African nations

The White House is not denying that President Donald Trump used profanity in referring to African nations during a meeting on immigration.

Spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement that while "Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries," Trump "will always fight for the American people."

He said Trump wants to welcome immigrants who "contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation," and will always reject "temporary, weak and dangerous stopgap measures" that he says "threaten the lives of hardworking Americans" and undercut other immigrants.

Trump made the remark after Democratic Sen. Richard Durbin told Trump that under the proposal, a lottery for visas would be ended. Durbin said that in exchange, people from African countries that have benefited from that lottery would be given other access to visas.



The people said Trump questioned why the U.S. would want to admit more people from "shithole countries." They said Trump said the U.S. should allow more immigrants from places like Norway.



The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly discuss the Oval Office meeting.

The tentative immigration agreement by a bipartisan group of lawmakers includes President Donald Trump's $1.6 billion request for a first installment on his long-sought border wall.



That's according to aides familiar with the pact, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not yet been made public. Trump's request covers 74 miles of border wall as part of a 10-year, $18 billion proposal.

