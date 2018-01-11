CBI to hike gun background check fees in February

If you're thinking about buying a new gun this year, it will soon cost a little more. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is temporarily raising the fees it charges for criminal background checks. The current fee is $6, but it will increase to $15 on February 1.

Bureau spokesperson Susan Medina explained the state statute authorizing universal background checks sets limits on how much revenue her department can collect. The fees initially cost $10, but they brought in too much money leading price cuts in more recent years.

"We're at the point now that we need to increase our overhead and, of course, we're going to readjust a little bit later this year," Medina said.

The fee hike was news to people at the Magnum Shooting Center.

"We didn't even know about it until you brought it to our attention. We didn't even receive a letter, no notification, no phone call," said Todd Lockburner, General Manager and business partner.

"If we didn't know about it, they're not going to know about it until you have this on the television."

Gun owner Jim Gilbert said he and his wife Hope are thinking of buying new firearms this year. Even though the fees will more than double next month, he said the extra $9 won't change their decision about when to buy.

"It doesn't really affect me that much, but I could see where, you know, it might affect some people who buy more guns than I do," Gilbert said.

The state fiscal calendar ends June 30, and Medina said the CBI will be reviewing the fee structure on a quarterly basis after that to make more accurate price adjustments.

In 2016, the most recent year in which data is available, the Bureau conducted more than 380,000 background checks for firearm purchases. Those checks resulted in roughly 8,700 denials, 4,000 of which were appealed. Around 2,000 of the appeals were successful in overturning the initial denial.