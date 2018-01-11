Quantcast

CBI to hike gun background check fees in February - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

CBI to hike gun background check fees in February

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

If you're thinking about buying a new gun this year, it will soon cost a little more. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is temporarily raising the fees it charges for criminal background checks. The current fee is $6, but it will increase to $15 on February 1.

Bureau spokesperson Susan Medina explained the state statute authorizing universal background checks sets limits on how much revenue her department can collect.  The fees initially cost $10, but they brought in too much money leading price cuts in more recent years.

"We're at the point now that we need to increase our overhead and, of course, we're going to readjust a little bit later this year," Medina said.

The fee hike was news to people at the Magnum Shooting Center. 

"We didn't even know about it until you brought it to our attention. We didn't even receive a letter, no notification, no phone call," said Todd Lockburner, General Manager and business partner.

"If we didn't know about it, they're not going to know about it until you have this on the television."

Gun owner Jim Gilbert said he and his wife Hope are thinking of buying new firearms this year. Even though the fees will more than double next month, he said the extra $9 won't change their decision about when to buy.

"It doesn't really affect me that much, but I could see where, you know, it might affect some people who buy more guns than I do," Gilbert said.

The state fiscal calendar ends June 30, and Medina said the CBI will be reviewing the fee structure on a quarterly basis after that to make more accurate price adjustments.

In 2016, the most recent year in which data is available, the Bureau conducted more than 380,000 background checks for firearm purchases. Those checks resulted in roughly 8,700 denials, 4,000 of which were appealed. Around 2,000 of the appeals were successful in overturning the initial denial.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sam's Clubs in multiple states close without notice

    Sam's Clubs in multiple states close without notice

    Thursday, January 11 2018 4:40 PM EST2018-01-11 21:40:38 GMT

    The unexpected closure of Sam's Club in multiple states caught employees off guard Thursday morning as they arrived to find the doors locked. 

    The unexpected closure of Sam's Club in multiple states caught employees off guard Thursday morning as they arrived to find the doors locked. 

  • Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, weapons in motel bust

    Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, weapons in motel bust

    Thursday, January 11 2018 10:01 PM EST2018-01-12 03:01:54 GMT
    Michael Vigil (left), Brianna Romero (middle), and Christopher Salazar (right) were arrested in connection to drug bust at a motel in Pueblo on Jan. 10, 2018.Michael Vigil (left), Brianna Romero (middle), and Christopher Salazar (right) were arrested in connection to drug bust at a motel in Pueblo on Jan. 10, 2018.

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested three and recovered more than $10,000 in drugs after a bust at a Motel 6 location on Pueblo's north side Wednesday.

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested three and recovered more than $10,000 in drugs after a bust at a Motel 6 location on Pueblo's north side Wednesday.

  • State Patrol identifies man killed after he was pinned by his truck

    State Patrol identifies man killed after he was pinned by his truck

    Thursday, January 11 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-01-11 22:21:28 GMT

    The Colorado State Patrol said a 53-year-old man Colorado Springs man died while trying to re-enter his truck when it hit a tree.

    The Colorado State Patrol said a 53-year-old man Colorado Springs man died while trying to re-enter his truck when it hit a tree.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?