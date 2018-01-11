Deputies arrest juvenile suspect wanted in El Paso County

El Paso County sheriff's deputies said they arrested the fifth suspect Thursday afternoon. They said he is facing multiple charges including auto theft and burglary.

Prior to the arrest, News 5 spoke with some of the neighbors living near Eureka and Spencer Road, including Richard Jones.

Jones said when deputies delivered warnings to residents Wednesday, he listened.

"I did come out and lock up all the vehicles, and made sure the doors were locked that night, last night, and pulled a gun out of the gun safe," Jones said.

He said the neighbors stay in pretty good contact with one another, especially during tense times.

"The neighbor kids were home last night, and their parents called us," Jones said. "And I said I'd go over and pick them up if they wanted to, but just keep an eye out. And they were a little shook up."

Several neighbors that spoke with us off-camera said they were a bit worried, but not overly concerned. A resident told us, "Everyone here has guns."

