Quantcast

State Patrol identifies man killed after he was pinned by his tr - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

State Patrol identifies man killed after he was pinned by his truck

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tom Kackley
Connect
EL PASO COUNTY -

The Colorado State Patrol said a 53-year-old Colorado Springs man died while trying to re-enter his truck when it hit a tree and pinned him Wednesday night.

Troopers said 53-year-old Dodd Johnson died Wednesday night around 6 p.m. while trying to stop his truck from rolling forward.

They said he exited his Ford F-250 to open a gate leading to a property near Old Ranch Road and Powers Boulevard. Troopers said the truck began to roll forward, causing Johnson to try to get back into the truck through the driver's side door.

They said the truck hit a tree, which pinned Johnson between the door and the frame of the truck. He died from his injuries.

 Authorities said they don't believe a mechanical failure contributed to the crash, but they say they are still investigating the accident.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sam's Clubs in multiple states close without notice

    Sam's Clubs in multiple states close without notice

    Thursday, January 11 2018 4:40 PM EST2018-01-11 21:40:38 GMT

    The unexpected closure of Sam's Club in multiple states caught employees off guard Thursday morning as they arrived to find the doors locked. 

    The unexpected closure of Sam's Club in multiple states caught employees off guard Thursday morning as they arrived to find the doors locked. 

  • Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, weapons in motel bust

    Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, weapons in motel bust

    Thursday, January 11 2018 10:01 PM EST2018-01-12 03:01:54 GMT
    Michael Vigil (left), Brianna Romero (middle), and Christopher Salazar (right) were arrested in connection to drug bust at a motel in Pueblo on Jan. 10, 2018.Michael Vigil (left), Brianna Romero (middle), and Christopher Salazar (right) were arrested in connection to drug bust at a motel in Pueblo on Jan. 10, 2018.

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested three and recovered more than $10,000 in drugs after a bust at a Motel 6 location on Pueblo's north side Wednesday.

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested three and recovered more than $10,000 in drugs after a bust at a Motel 6 location on Pueblo's north side Wednesday.

  • State Patrol identifies man killed after he was pinned by his truck

    State Patrol identifies man killed after he was pinned by his truck

    Thursday, January 11 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-01-11 22:21:28 GMT

    The Colorado State Patrol said a 53-year-old man Colorado Springs man died while trying to re-enter his truck when it hit a tree.

    The Colorado State Patrol said a 53-year-old man Colorado Springs man died while trying to re-enter his truck when it hit a tree.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?