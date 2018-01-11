State Patrol identifies man killed after he was pinned by his truck

The Colorado State Patrol said a 53-year-old Colorado Springs man died while trying to re-enter his truck when it hit a tree and pinned him Wednesday night.

Troopers said 53-year-old Dodd Johnson died Wednesday night around 6 p.m. while trying to stop his truck from rolling forward.

They said he exited his Ford F-250 to open a gate leading to a property near Old Ranch Road and Powers Boulevard. Troopers said the truck began to roll forward, causing Johnson to try to get back into the truck through the driver's side door.

They said the truck hit a tree, which pinned Johnson between the door and the frame of the truck. He died from his injuries.

Authorities said they don't believe a mechanical failure contributed to the crash, but they say they are still investigating the accident.