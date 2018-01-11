Quantcast

Thursday Evening Weather; the roller coaster continues

Temps are on a roller coaster for the foreseeable future. Other than a slight chance for very light precipitation Friday evening, there's really no measurable rain or snow in sight. So, it's more about counting clouds and figuring out highs and lows the next 7 days.

Skies will be clear tonight, lows expected to bottom out in the low and mid 20s. Partly sunny at best, for Friday, but highs in the mid 50s. Partly to mostly sunny on Saturday, highs drop back into the 40s again...but come Sunday, we go back to the 50s.

    Sam's Clubs in multiple states close without notice

    The unexpected closure of Sam's Club in multiple states caught employees off guard Thursday morning as they arrived to find the doors locked. 

    Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, weapons in motel bust

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested three and recovered more than $10,000 in drugs after a bust at a Motel 6 location on Pueblo's north side Wednesday.

    State Patrol identifies man killed after he was pinned by his truck

    The Colorado State Patrol said a 53-year-old man Colorado Springs man died while trying to re-enter his truck when it hit a tree.

