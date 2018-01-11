Thursday Evening Weather; the roller coaster continues

Temps are on a roller coaster for the foreseeable future. Other than a slight chance for very light precipitation Friday evening, there's really no measurable rain or snow in sight. So, it's more about counting clouds and figuring out highs and lows the next 7 days.

Skies will be clear tonight, lows expected to bottom out in the low and mid 20s. Partly sunny at best, for Friday, but highs in the mid 50s. Partly to mostly sunny on Saturday, highs drop back into the 40s again...but come Sunday, we go back to the 50s.