Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, weapons in motel bust

Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested three and recovered more than $10,000 in drugs after a bust at a Motel 6 location on Pueblo's north side Wednesday.

Deputies had been watching a room a the Motel 6 at 4103 Elizabeth St. after receiving a tip about possible drug activity. Detectives said they saw a man leave the motel room and make several transactions every 5-10 minutes outside of the room.

Deputies arrested the man, identified as 36-year-old Michael Vigil, on suspicion of two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I substance, four counts each of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II and Schedule IV substance; special offender as well as other weapons charges.

They also arrested 21-year-old Brianna Romero on suspicion of similar charges, and they arrested 22-year-old Christopher Salazar for possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Deputies recovered heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, mushrooms, and multiple types of prescription medications as well as six guns and $2,700 in cash. Two of the guns that were recovered were reported stolen.

Vigil, Salazar and Romero were booked into Pueblo County Jail. Two other people inside the room were released without facing charges.