Quantcast

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, weapons in motel bu - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, weapons in motel bust

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tom Kackley
Connect
PUEBLO -

Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested three and recovered more than $10,000 in drugs after a bust at a Motel 6 location on Pueblo's north side Wednesday.

Deputies had been watching a room a the Motel 6 at 4103 Elizabeth St. after receiving a tip about possible drug activity. Detectives said they saw a man leave the motel room and make several transactions every 5-10 minutes outside of the room. 

Deputies arrested the man, identified as 36-year-old Michael Vigil, on suspicion of  two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I substance, four counts each of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II and Schedule IV substance; special offender as well as other weapons charges.

They also arrested 21-year-old Brianna Romero on suspicion of similar charges, and they arrested 22-year-old Christopher Salazar for possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Deputies recovered heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, mushrooms, and multiple types of prescription medications as well as six guns and $2,700 in cash. Two of the guns that were recovered were reported stolen.

Vigil, Salazar and Romero were booked into Pueblo County Jail. Two other people inside the room were released without facing charges. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sam's Clubs in multiple states close without notice

    Sam's Clubs in multiple states close without notice

    Thursday, January 11 2018 4:40 PM EST2018-01-11 21:40:38 GMT

    The unexpected closure of Sam's Club in multiple states caught employees off guard Thursday morning as they arrived to find the doors locked. 

    The unexpected closure of Sam's Club in multiple states caught employees off guard Thursday morning as they arrived to find the doors locked. 

  • Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, weapons in motel bust

    Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, weapons in motel bust

    Thursday, January 11 2018 10:01 PM EST2018-01-12 03:01:54 GMT
    Michael Vigil (left), Brianna Romero (middle), and Christopher Salazar (right) were arrested in connection to drug bust at a motel in Pueblo on Jan. 10, 2018.Michael Vigil (left), Brianna Romero (middle), and Christopher Salazar (right) were arrested in connection to drug bust at a motel in Pueblo on Jan. 10, 2018.

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested three and recovered more than $10,000 in drugs after a bust at a Motel 6 location on Pueblo's north side Wednesday.

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested three and recovered more than $10,000 in drugs after a bust at a Motel 6 location on Pueblo's north side Wednesday.

  • State Patrol identifies man killed after he was pinned by his truck

    State Patrol identifies man killed after he was pinned by his truck

    Thursday, January 11 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-01-11 22:21:28 GMT

    The Colorado State Patrol said a 53-year-old man Colorado Springs man died while trying to re-enter his truck when it hit a tree.

    The Colorado State Patrol said a 53-year-old man Colorado Springs man died while trying to re-enter his truck when it hit a tree.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?