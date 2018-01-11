Search continues for 5th kidnapping suspect in El Paso County

People in and around Peyton continue to be on the lookout for a juvenile wanted for a possible connection with a kidnapping near Sand Creek High School.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office warned people to lock their doors and to be vigilant. The wanted young man is believed to be armed and dangerous.
He's only described as a 6 foot tall white male.
Deputies said they arrested a total of four juvenile suspects in connection to the kidnapping case Wednesday. They said two of those suspects are also wanted in connection to a shooting, and could be facing attempted murder charges.
News 5's Sam Kraemer spoke to residents Thursday afternoon who frankly said "everyone out here has guns", so they're not concerned too much.
“We live out here for a reason. We’re always vigilant of things that seem out of the ordinary," another resident said.
Investigators are already working a couple of active leads in the case.
This all started with the report of a girl being taken against her will near the campus of Sand Creek High School in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. A short time later, there was a carjacking report a few miles east in the county.
According to deputies, the suspects held the victim on Bullet Road at gunpoint and stole a white Mercedes. The Mercedes was later found abandoned in Peyton.
The girl was found safe and returned to her family. The stolen Mercedes was also found on the same day. Mid-day Wednesday, the sheriff's office announce they found a Ford Explorer sought as part of the investigation and arrested 4 juveniles.
