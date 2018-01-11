Quantcast

Wheels stolen off multiple vehicles in Wolf Ranch - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Wheels stolen off multiple vehicles in Wolf Ranch

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
wheels stolen wheels stolen
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Several people in the Wolf Ranch area of Colorado Springs are trying to get back on track after someone stole the wheels off their cars.

The wheels were stolen off of several jeeps parked outside homes on Valemount and Fergus Drive. Residents reported hearing alarms go off at about 1:30 Tuesday night. When they came out, the victims found two vehicles left sitting on the ground with the front wheels gone.

"Nobody is exempt from criminal activity.  Make sure you know your neighbors and that you have security systems or alarms. We have all installed ring doorbells and security cameras throughout our neighborhood," said Wolf Ranch resident Mariah Mccarty.

The thefts have been reported on-line to police, but victims said they are still waiting on case numbers.

According to victims, the car they believe is involved in the thefts is a late 1990's model, black, Jeep Cherokee in dilapidated condition.

If you have any information regarding this case, victims ask that you report it to Colorado Springs Police.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sam's Clubs in multiple states close without notice

    Sam's Clubs in multiple states close without notice

    Thursday, January 11 2018 4:40 PM EST2018-01-11 21:40:38 GMT

    The unexpected closure of Sam's Club in multiple states caught employees off guard Thursday morning as they arrived to find the doors locked. 

    The unexpected closure of Sam's Club in multiple states caught employees off guard Thursday morning as they arrived to find the doors locked. 

  • Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, weapons in motel bust

    Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, weapons in motel bust

    Thursday, January 11 2018 10:01 PM EST2018-01-12 03:01:54 GMT
    Michael Vigil (left), Brianna Romero (middle), and Christopher Salazar (right) were arrested in connection to drug bust at a motel in Pueblo on Jan. 10, 2018.Michael Vigil (left), Brianna Romero (middle), and Christopher Salazar (right) were arrested in connection to drug bust at a motel in Pueblo on Jan. 10, 2018.

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested three and recovered more than $10,000 in drugs after a bust at a Motel 6 location on Pueblo's north side Wednesday.

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested three and recovered more than $10,000 in drugs after a bust at a Motel 6 location on Pueblo's north side Wednesday.

  • State Patrol identifies man killed after he was pinned by his truck

    State Patrol identifies man killed after he was pinned by his truck

    Thursday, January 11 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-01-11 22:21:28 GMT

    The Colorado State Patrol said a 53-year-old man Colorado Springs man died while trying to re-enter his truck when it hit a tree.

    The Colorado State Patrol said a 53-year-old man Colorado Springs man died while trying to re-enter his truck when it hit a tree.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?