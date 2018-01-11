Wheels stolen off multiple vehicles in Wolf Ranch

Several people in the Wolf Ranch area of Colorado Springs are trying to get back on track after someone stole the wheels off their cars.

The wheels were stolen off of several jeeps parked outside homes on Valemount and Fergus Drive. Residents reported hearing alarms go off at about 1:30 Tuesday night. When they came out, the victims found two vehicles left sitting on the ground with the front wheels gone.

"Nobody is exempt from criminal activity. Make sure you know your neighbors and that you have security systems or alarms. We have all installed ring doorbells and security cameras throughout our neighborhood," said Wolf Ranch resident Mariah Mccarty.

The thefts have been reported on-line to police, but victims said they are still waiting on case numbers.

According to victims, the car they believe is involved in the thefts is a late 1990's model, black, Jeep Cherokee in dilapidated condition.

If you have any information regarding this case, victims ask that you report it to Colorado Springs Police.