Lock down lifted for multiple District 11 schools

UPDATE: Colorado Springs School District 11 is reporting the lock down at Edison, Mann, and Stratton has been lifted. All students and staff are safe.

The Colorado Springs School District 11 is reporting that Edison, Mann, and Stratton schools are all on lock down due to police activity in the area.

Police have reported that this activity is possibly due to a hit and run accident that involved a shot fired. This has not been confirmed. Police are still investigating. Students and staff are reported safe at this time.