Sheriff's Office busts marijuana operation on Jones Rd.

Tyler Dumas
EL PASO COUNTY -

Multiple law enforcement agencies raided an illegal marijuana grow operation near Ellicott.

The bust at 23770 Jones Road in El Paso County took place before 10:30 a.m. 

An El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirms they seized 175 plants and arrested three adults. 

The property includes a mobile home on a large parcel of land. There are 7 tanker truck trailers on the lot parked together.

(This story has been updated to correct the address of the law enforcement raid)

Just last week local Sheriff's weighed in on an announce policy shift by Attorney General Jeff Sessions regarding the enforcement of federal marijuana enforcement.

The overall message from local law enforcement was they'll continue to conduct business as usual by going after people and organizations growing marijuana illegally within their Colorado jurisdictions.

RELATED: Southern Colorado sheriffs react to change in marijuana policy

