Sheriff's Office busts marijuana operation on Jones Rd.

Multiple law enforcement agencies raided an illegal marijuana grow operation near Ellicott.
The bust at 23770 Jones Road in El Paso County took place before 10:30 a.m.
An El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirms they seized 175 plants and arrested three adults.
The property includes a mobile home on a large parcel of land. There are 7 tanker truck trailers on the lot parked together.
(This story has been updated to correct the address of the law enforcement raid)
Just last week local Sheriff's weighed in on an announce policy shift by Attorney General Jeff Sessions regarding the enforcement of federal marijuana enforcement.
The overall message from local law enforcement was they'll continue to conduct business as usual by going after people and organizations growing marijuana illegally within their Colorado jurisdictions.
RELATED: Southern Colorado sheriffs react to change in marijuana policy
The unexpected closure of Sam's Club in multiple states caught employees off guard Thursday morning as they arrived to find the doors locked.
The unexpected closure of Sam's Club in multiple states caught employees off guard Thursday morning as they arrived to find the doors locked.
Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested three and recovered more than $10,000 in drugs after a bust at a Motel 6 location on Pueblo's north side Wednesday.
Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested three and recovered more than $10,000 in drugs after a bust at a Motel 6 location on Pueblo's north side Wednesday.
The Colorado State Patrol said a 53-year-old man Colorado Springs man died while trying to re-enter his truck when it hit a tree.
The Colorado State Patrol said a 53-year-old man Colorado Springs man died while trying to re-enter his truck when it hit a tree.
Colorado's former long-time Attorney General, current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, says Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and other Colorado leaders are out of line in their harsh critique of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind Obama-era relaxations on Federal marijuana enforcement. Gardner essentially called Sessions a liar over the policy reversal. "I think Sessions properly placed the burden on Congress to change the law if they don't like it," ...
Colorado's former long-time Attorney General, current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, says Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and other Colorado leaders are out of line in their harsh critique of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind Obama-era relaxations on Federal marijuana enforcement. Gardner essentially called Sessions a liar over the policy reversal. "I think Sessions properly placed the burden on Congress to change the law if they don't like it," ...