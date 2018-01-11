Dash cam captures wild shootout in Utah

(KSL) Utah authorities have released dramatic dash camera video of a shootout on December 20 where more than 75 shots were exchanged on Interstate 15.

The events began when Arturo Gallemore-Jimenez, 37, became angry that he had locked his keys in his pickup truck in Nephi, and broke into his car by shooting out a window.

Utah County deputies spotted the truck a short time later on I-15 near Springville and because Gallemore-Jimenez had already fired a shot, four deputies and a Spanish Fork police officer were used to make the traffic stop.

The deputies approached the pickup truck and ordered Gallemore-Jimenez to put his hands out the window, but he soon grabbed a gun and fired three rounds at the officers. All five officers returned fire, exchanging about 50 rounds.

Gallemore-Jimenez then drove away and the officers began their pursuit. A veteran member of the sheriff's SWAT team sped ahead to the off-ramp Gallemore-Jimenez was headed to, got out of his vehicle, and fired 27 rounds at Gallemore-Jiminez's vehicle, striking it each time.

Gallemore-Jimenez was shot in the arm and had a grazing wound to his neck, then crashed into a fence on the side of the road where officers were able to arrest him.

At the time, authorities were unaware that Jimenez had already shot one individual in Colorado.

