Quantcast

Dash cam captures wild shootout in Utah - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Dash cam captures wild shootout in Utah

Posted: Updated:
Dash cam captures shoot out in Utah Dash cam captures shoot out in Utah

(KSL) Utah authorities have released dramatic dash camera video of a shootout on December 20 where more than 75 shots were exchanged on Interstate 15.

The events began when Arturo Gallemore-Jimenez, 37, became angry that he had locked his keys in his pickup truck in Nephi, and broke into his car by shooting out a window.

Utah County deputies spotted the truck a short time later on I-15 near Springville and because Gallemore-Jimenez had already fired a shot, four deputies and a Spanish Fork police officer were used to make the traffic stop.

The deputies approached the pickup truck and ordered Gallemore-Jimenez to put his hands out the window, but he soon grabbed a gun and fired three rounds at the officers. All five officers returned fire, exchanging about 50 rounds.

Gallemore-Jimenez then drove away and the officers began their pursuit. A veteran member of the sheriff's SWAT team sped ahead to the off-ramp Gallemore-Jimenez was headed to, got out of his vehicle, and fired 27 rounds at Gallemore-Jiminez's vehicle, striking it each time.

Gallemore-Jimenez was shot in the arm and had a grazing wound to his neck, then crashed into a fence on the side of the road where officers were able to arrest him.

At the time, authorities were unaware that Jimenez had already shot one individual in Colorado.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2APBzMc

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sam's Clubs in multiple states close without notice

    Sam's Clubs in multiple states close without notice

    Thursday, January 11 2018 4:40 PM EST2018-01-11 21:40:38 GMT

    The unexpected closure of Sam's Club in multiple states caught employees off guard Thursday morning as they arrived to find the doors locked. 

    The unexpected closure of Sam's Club in multiple states caught employees off guard Thursday morning as they arrived to find the doors locked. 

  • Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, weapons in motel bust

    Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seizes drugs, weapons in motel bust

    Thursday, January 11 2018 10:01 PM EST2018-01-12 03:01:54 GMT
    Michael Vigil (left), Brianna Romero (middle), and Christopher Salazar (right) were arrested in connection to drug bust at a motel in Pueblo on Jan. 10, 2018.Michael Vigil (left), Brianna Romero (middle), and Christopher Salazar (right) were arrested in connection to drug bust at a motel in Pueblo on Jan. 10, 2018.

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested three and recovered more than $10,000 in drugs after a bust at a Motel 6 location on Pueblo's north side Wednesday.

    Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies arrested three and recovered more than $10,000 in drugs after a bust at a Motel 6 location on Pueblo's north side Wednesday.

  • State Patrol identifies man killed after he was pinned by his truck

    State Patrol identifies man killed after he was pinned by his truck

    Thursday, January 11 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-01-11 22:21:28 GMT

    The Colorado State Patrol said a 53-year-old man Colorado Springs man died while trying to re-enter his truck when it hit a tree.

    The Colorado State Patrol said a 53-year-old man Colorado Springs man died while trying to re-enter his truck when it hit a tree.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?