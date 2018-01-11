Quantcast

Sam's Clubs in multiple states close without notice

The unexpected closure of Sam's Club in multiple states caught employees off guard Thursday morning as they arrived to find the doors locked.

News 5 checked this morning on locations in Colorado Springs, Fountain, and Pueblo are still open for business. 

Closures are being reported by news outlets in Texas, New Jersey, Memphis, New York, Indiana, Tennessee, Connecticut, Ohio, Arizona, Alaska and elsewhere.

Customers who call the stores are greeted with a taped notice of the store's closure. The stores are no longer listed on the company's website.

All of the stores in Alaska closed today.

A Walmart company official confirmed to the Associated Press the closing of 63 stores. According to the same official the company has not determined how many jobs will be impacted as some employees could be reassigned to Walmart stores.

The announcement comes a day after Walmart, Sam's Club's parent company, announced an increase in the hourly wage to $11 for more than a million workers, along with an expansion of benefits. The wage change will be effective next month.

The company has not issued a formal release on the decision. However, some users on Twitter have received a response.

