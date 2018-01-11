Quantcast

Death toll rises in wake of mudslides - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Death toll rises in wake of mudslides

Posted: Updated:
California mudslides California mudslides

(NBC News) At least 17 people are now confirmed dead in the wake of Tuesday's deadly California mudslides. Eight more remain missing, and authorities are warning the death toll could continue to rise.

Hayden Gower is still searching for his mother.

"I don't know how far she could have been swept, I don't know. I don't know where she is," he said Wednesday.

Many of the missing are older retirees and young children who didn't have the strength to stand up to the mud as it swept through their neighborhood.

Among the missing are the brother and father of 14-year old Lauren Cantin, whose rescue made headlines around the world. 

While the focus Thursday will remain on search and rescue efforts, the effects of this mudslide will last long beyond this week. Highway 101 will remain shut down through the upcoming holiday weekend, and officials say 1500 homes are still threatened by the rain-soaked hills. 

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2D503GB

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suthers sides with Sessions on Federal marijuana enforcement

    Suthers sides with Sessions on Federal marijuana enforcement

    Thursday, January 11 2018 12:49 AM EST2018-01-11 05:49:32 GMT

    Colorado's former long-time Attorney General, current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, says Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and other Colorado leaders are out of line in their harsh critique of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind Obama-era relaxations on Federal marijuana enforcement.  Gardner essentially called Sessions a liar over the policy reversal. "I think Sessions properly placed the burden on Congress to change the law if they don't like it," ...

    Colorado's former long-time Attorney General, current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, says Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and other Colorado leaders are out of line in their harsh critique of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind Obama-era relaxations on Federal marijuana enforcement.  Gardner essentially called Sessions a liar over the policy reversal. "I think Sessions properly placed the burden on Congress to change the law if they don't like it," ...

  • Sales taxes coming due for online shoppers in Colorado

    Sales taxes coming due for online shoppers in Colorado

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 5:03 PM EST2018-01-10 22:03:53 GMT

    For online shoppers in Colorado, the taxman cometh!  Websites should begin mailing shoppers annual statements at the end of January which detail all their purchases made over the last 6 months where sales should have been collected but were not.  

    For online shoppers in Colorado, the taxman cometh!  Websites should begin mailing shoppers annual statements at the end of January which detail all their purchases made over the last 6 months where sales should have been collected but were not.  

  • Taco Bueno closing its doors in Colorado springs

    Taco Bueno closing its doors in Colorado springs

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:06 PM EST2018-01-10 18:06:08 GMT
    Courtesy: Taco Bueno (Facebook)Courtesy: Taco Bueno (Facebook)

    Taco Bueno, a Mexican fast food favorite is closing down their five locations in Colorado Springs on Monday. The five stores in the Springs were the only locations across the state of Colorado.  

    Taco Bueno, a Mexican fast food favorite is closing down their five locations in Colorado Springs on Monday. The five stores in the Springs were the only locations across the state of Colorado.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?