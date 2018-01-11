Air Force Academy cadet facing court martial

On Thursday Jan. 11, an Air Force Academy cadet will face a court martial for allegedly taking pictures of female classmates inside an Academy bathroom.

The accused is Cadet 4th class, Sammy Tawakkol. He is facing charges of knowingly and wrongfully taking photos of various women without their consent.

In addition, he is also accused of failing to obey an order not to enter a women's bathroom.

This story is ongoing. News 5 will have updates as soon as more information is made available.