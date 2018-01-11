Gov. Hickenlooper delivers final State of the State address

This session of the Legislature got underway this week. On Wednesday, lawmakers laid out their plans for the next four months with several issues on the table: many focusing on transportation, education, and providing more resources to citizens in rural parts of the state.

Within the first month in the legislature the senate and the house have plans to introduce several bills.

Some of these include a proposed plan to fund Colorado's road projects, a bill offering a stipend for student-teachers in rural districts, and providing access to broadband in rural areas.

During the opening of the house legislature, a big topic in the room- sexual harassment.

With a handful of representatives and senators accused of sexual harassing women, Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran took some time out of her remarks to address the issue.

'There is no place for harassment, hate speech or discrimination in this chamber.' said Duran in a speech to the chamber on Wednesday, 'As we begin to make changes here at the Capitol, each and every member of this body has a personal responsibility to do our part to create a safe and respectful workplace for all.'

In Governor John Hickenlooper's State of the State address Thursday morning the Governor began his speech thanking members of the house, senate, and his staff.

The governor also took time to thank first responders, including those killed in the line of duty such as Douglas County Deputy Sheriff Zack Parrish.

'Progress isn't always painless,' said the governor, who mentioned achievements of the past legislative session which included funding for rural hospitals, and utilizing marijuana revenue for a homeless initiative.

Gov. Hickenlooper also touted the achievements of 7 year-old Colorado Springs resident Ashley Scott for starting a holiday benefit by purchasing blankets, socks and gloves for the homeless.

Some of the priorities the governor laid out in his address included: finding solutions for PERA, the opioid epidemic, rural broadband, and educational funding.

'Let's pledge here and now that we will not tolerate sexual harassment in Colorado,' said Hickenlooper, as members of the legislature are under investigation for sexual harassment complaints.

Hickenlooper focused on rural accessibility to education, broadband, and business growth.

When it came to education, Hickenlooper also mentioned the need for skills-based training, coding, and a partnership with the CareerWise 'program'.

RELATED:

Colorado House Speaker has families in mind as 2018 session nears

Lawmakers to consider relief bills for crowded jails

Lawmakers respond after police say they can't remove squatters who push homeowners out of their houses