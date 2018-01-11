What a dry winter means for your wallet

Despite these cold temperatures we're still not seeing a lot of that much needed snow, but folks at CDOT are breathing a sigh of relief. We talked with CDOT about why little snow can actually be good news for all of us!

CDOT tells us this lack of snow means more time and money. In fact, this year alone, they've been able to complete about 50% more projects than last year.

That's because when they don't spend that money they can put it towards surface treatment and overlay projects including crack sealing, sweeping and shouldering. The best part? It saves you, the taxpayer, money!

"It's nice to get these pavement preservation projects out of the way," CDOT Highway Maintenance Supervisor Brad Bauer. "It's stuff that we need to do to save the taxpayers money, because we're not always getting new roads and things like that. We're trying to keep these roads together as long as we can."

Right now, they're focusing their efforts on prepping for future projects. In fact, CDOT tells us they're already making plans for the spring and summer!

According to CDOT, there is a downside. They tell us the crews miss plowing! Hopefully, we'll see some snow later this season so they can get their plowing time in.