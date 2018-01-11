Local Chef Brother Luck competing on "Top Chef"

A local chef is competing on one of the biggest cooking shows in the country.

Right now, Brother Luck, who owns the restaurant 'Four by Brother Luck,' is battling it out on Bravo's "Top Chef."

His restaurant is located in Downtown Colorado Springs, and News 5 went to his kitchen learn about his story, and taste one meaningful dish that's kept him in the competition.

You can catch Brother on "Top Chef" tonight on Bravo. If you've been watching this season, then you know it was shot here in Colorado, and you can see Brother show everyone what Colorado is all about!