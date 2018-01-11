Quantcast

Local Chef Brother Luck competing on "Top Chef" - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Local Chef Brother Luck competing on "Top Chef"

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
Brother Luck Brother Luck
COLORADO SPRINGS -

A local chef is competing on one of the biggest cooking shows in the country.

Right now, Brother Luck, who owns the restaurant 'Four by Brother Luck,' is battling it out on Bravo's "Top Chef."

His restaurant is located in Downtown Colorado Springs, and News 5 went to his kitchen learn about his story, and taste one meaningful dish that's kept him in the competition.

You can catch Brother on "Top Chef" tonight on Bravo. If you've been watching this season, then you know it was shot here in Colorado, and you can see Brother show everyone what Colorado is all about!

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suthers sides with Sessions on Federal marijuana enforcement

    Suthers sides with Sessions on Federal marijuana enforcement

    Thursday, January 11 2018 12:49 AM EST2018-01-11 05:49:32 GMT

    Colorado's former long-time Attorney General, current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, says Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and other Colorado leaders are out of line in their harsh critique of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind Obama-era relaxations on Federal marijuana enforcement.  Gardner essentially called Sessions a liar over the policy reversal. "I think Sessions properly placed the burden on Congress to change the law if they don't like it," ...

    Colorado's former long-time Attorney General, current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, says Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and other Colorado leaders are out of line in their harsh critique of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind Obama-era relaxations on Federal marijuana enforcement.  Gardner essentially called Sessions a liar over the policy reversal. "I think Sessions properly placed the burden on Congress to change the law if they don't like it," ...

  • Sales taxes coming due for online shoppers in Colorado

    Sales taxes coming due for online shoppers in Colorado

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 5:03 PM EST2018-01-10 22:03:53 GMT

    For online shoppers in Colorado, the taxman cometh!  Websites should begin mailing shoppers annual statements at the end of January which detail all their purchases made over the last 6 months where sales should have been collected but were not.  

    For online shoppers in Colorado, the taxman cometh!  Websites should begin mailing shoppers annual statements at the end of January which detail all their purchases made over the last 6 months where sales should have been collected but were not.  

  • Taco Bueno closing its doors in Colorado springs

    Taco Bueno closing its doors in Colorado springs

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:06 PM EST2018-01-10 18:06:08 GMT
    Courtesy: Taco Bueno (Facebook)Courtesy: Taco Bueno (Facebook)

    Taco Bueno, a Mexican fast food favorite is closing down their five locations in Colorado Springs on Monday. The five stores in the Springs were the only locations across the state of Colorado.  

    Taco Bueno, a Mexican fast food favorite is closing down their five locations in Colorado Springs on Monday. The five stores in the Springs were the only locations across the state of Colorado.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?