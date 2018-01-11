Local principal hits the slopes after devastating accident

An elementary school principal from Littleton is back on the slopes after suffering a devastating snow boarding accident last winter.

The accident left Principal Allyson Mallory paralyzed from the waist down, but it hasn't kept her from doing the things she loves.

Since the accident, she has re-learned how to drive, as well as taken her first steps with the help of a robot.

Allyson said that she loved getting back on the slopes with the help of her mono ski, and she plans on being in the high country as much as possible this winter.