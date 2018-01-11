First Alert 5 Forecast: Dry But Chilly Forecast

Southern Colorado was FINALLY blessed with rain and snow last night! Airport totals at Colorado Springs were only 0.05" of rain and Pueblo's airport recorded 0.13". Both of these totals are on the lower side of what both cities probably saw as the rain was decently heavy and lasted for quite awhile at both cities. Snow up around Woodland Park fell with totals ranging from 2 to 3 inches, giving that very parched ground a good drink!

Today will be a dry but cool day across the region with highs only warming into the upper 30s for Colorado Springs and lower 40s in Pueblo. The winds will be strongest through the morning out of the north but they will die off through the day and change direction through the evening. Tonight the cold air we brought in today will stick around through tonight with lows dipping into the mid 20s through Colorado Springs and upper teens in Pueblo.

Friday looks windy and warm with highs back to the 50s before a strong cold front kicks 40s back into the state for Friday. Light snow in the mountains is expected on Friday and while this will make some I-70 travel slow and slick, the resorts can still use all the natural snow they can get!