Open House in Manitou Springs to address flood issues

The Manitou Springs Urban Renewal Authority expects to see more improvements in the near future

The City of Manitou Springs will be holding an open house meeting at which officials hope to address the ongoing flood issues in the city.

At the meeting, the city will present it's 'Flood Control Master Plan.' This plan is intended to update land use codes for hazard risks.

Plans for updating the Creek Walk Trail along Fountain Creek will also be addressed at the meeting.

The open house will be held at City Hall from 4:30 to 7 p.m., tonight, Thursday, January 11.