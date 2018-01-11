Quantcast

Johnson, Mooring lead UNLV past Air Force 81-76 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Johnson, Mooring lead UNLV past Air Force 81-76

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
DENVER (AP) -

Jordan Johnson scored 20 points and Jovan Mooring had 15, including a critical 3-pointer with fewer than 20 seconds to play, and UNLV held off Air Force 81-76 on Wednesday night.
  
The Falcons had scored five quick points to close within 77-75 with 45 seconds left. Mooring, dribbling the shot clock down, drilled a shot from the right wing a good five feet behind the 3-point line with 19.6 seconds remaining. He also hit 1 of 2 free throws after an Air Force miss.
  
Kris Clyburn had 16 points for the Runnin' Rebels (13-4, 2-2 Mountain West Conference) and Tervell Beck had 12.
  
Lavelle Scottie hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and finished with 26 points, one shy of his career high, to lead the Falcons (6-10, 0-4), who have lost four straight. Ryan Swan added 16 points.
  
UNLV made half of its 18 3-pointers and shot 63 percent overall (29 of 46), while Air Force had six 3s and shot 41 percent (25 of 61). However, Air Force went 20 of 24 from the foul line had had a 16-5 advantage in offensive rebounds that led to 19 second chance points.
 

  Suthers sides with Sessions on Federal marijuana enforcement

    Thursday, January 11 2018 12:49 AM EST

    Colorado's former long-time Attorney General, current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, says Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and other Colorado leaders are out of line in their harsh critique of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind Obama-era relaxations on Federal marijuana enforcement.  Gardner essentially called Sessions a liar over the policy reversal. "I think Sessions properly placed the burden on Congress to change the law if they don't like it," ...

  Sales taxes coming due for online shoppers in Colorado

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 5:03 PM EST

    For online shoppers in Colorado, the taxman cometh!  Websites should begin mailing shoppers annual statements at the end of January which detail all their purchases made over the last 6 months where sales should have been collected but were not.  

  Taco Bueno closing its doors in Colorado springs

    Taco Bueno, a Mexican fast food favorite is closing down their five locations in Colorado Springs on Monday. The five stores in the Springs were the only locations across the state of Colorado.  

