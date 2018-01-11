Quantcast

Nixon with 26 points, Colorado State beats Utah State 84-75

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
LOGAN, Utah (AP) -

Prentiss Nixon scored 26 points and Colorado State halted a two-game skid, beating Utah State 84-75 on Wednesday night.
  
A contentious first half gave way late as Logan Ryan and Lorenzo Jenkins drained 3-pointers as part of a 15-6 run that took the Rams (9-9, 2-3 Mountain West Conference) from a one-point lead to a 41-31 advantage at intermission.
  
Colorado State led throughout the second half and a Nico Carvacho 3-point play followed by a Che Bob jumper helped stretch it to 60-38 with 14:31 to go.
  
Nixon was 8 of 14 from the field, 4 of 6 from distance and made all six of his free throws. Bob added 19 points and seven rebounds and Carvacho had 10 points and 15 rebounds for his third double-double this season.
  
Sam Merrill scored 18 points to lead the Aggies (10-8, 3-2). Koby McEwen added 11 points, seven boards and four assists.
 

    Colorado's former long-time Attorney General, current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, says Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and other Colorado leaders are out of line in their harsh critique of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to rescind Obama-era relaxations on Federal marijuana enforcement.  Gardner essentially called Sessions a liar over the policy reversal. "I think Sessions properly placed the burden on Congress to change the law if they don't like it,"

    For online shoppers in Colorado, the taxman cometh!  Websites should begin mailing shoppers annual statements at the end of January which detail all their purchases made over the last 6 months where sales should have been collected but were not.  

    Taco Bueno, a Mexican fast food favorite is closing down their five locations in Colorado Springs on Monday. The five stores in the Springs were the only locations across the state of Colorado.  

