House speaker addresses sexual harassment reports on 1st day of session

DENVER -

Lawmakers at the capitol Wednesday laid out their plans for the next four months with several issues on the table: many focusing on transportation, education, and providing more resources to citizens in rural parts of the state.

Within the first month in the legislature the senate and the house have plans to introduce several bills. 

Some of these include a proposed plan to fund Colorado's road projects, a bill offering a stipend for student-teachers in rural districts, and providing access to broadband in rural areas. 

During the opening of the house legislature, a big topic in the room- sexual harassment. 

With a handful of representatives and senators accused of sexual harassing women, Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran took some time out of her remarks to address the issue. 

'There is no place for harassment, hate speech or discrimination in this chamber.' said Duran in a speech to the chamber on Wednesday, 'As we begin to make changes here at the Capitol, each and every member of this body has a personal responsibility to do our part to create a safe and respectful workplace for all.'

