Deputies ask neighbors to be vigilant while searching for kidnapping suspect

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is warning people living near Peyton to lock their doors and to be vigilant while they look for a fifth suspect in connection to a possible kidnapping.

Deputies said they believe the man might be in the area of Eureka and Spencer Road, located a few miles to the southeast of Peyton. Deputies said they believe the suspect could be armed and dangerous.

Deputies said he is a 6'0 tall white man wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. They said he could also be a suspect in connection to recent burglaries in the area.

Deputies said they arrested a total of four juvenile suspects in connection to the kidnapping case Wednesday. They said two of those suspects are also wanted in connection to a shooting, and could be facing attempted murder charges.

This all started with the report of a girl being taken against her will near the campus of Sand Creek High School in Colorado Springs. Officers were called to the area to search for a suspect and vehicle.

A short time later, there was a carjacking report a few miles east in the county. According to deputies, the suspects held the victim on Bullet Road at gunpoint and stole a white Mercedes. The Mercedes was later found abandoned in Peyton.

Colorado Springs Police Lt. Howard Black said that the girl was found safe and returned to her family a couple of hours after both calls.

Deputies also said they recovered the 2014 red Ford Explorer wanted in connection to the case on Wednesday