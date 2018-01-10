Pueblo City Schools implements new graduation requirements

Whether they're entering the workforce right away or pursuing additional education, Pueblo City Schools wants to prepare every student for life after high school.
It's why new graduation requirements are now in place.
D60 employees say nothing will change for current sophomores, juniors, and seniors. It will be current freshman students, or those graduating in 2021 and beyond, that will be affected.
Shaynee Jesik, a secondary literary specialist with D60, said, "Our students all have to earn 24 credits, but it's about the right 24 credits that the students earn...we know how education changes and how society, and technology, and all the expectations in the 21st century have shifted."
The new guidelines include three Career Avenues for freshman to choose from with each one requiring different credits for specific subjects.
Another new requirement is earning one credit for Demonstration of Competency to show that students are proficient in math and English Language Arts.
There are two routes students can take to earn this credit:
Assessment Options:
Performance Options:
Jesik said, "It's not pushing students into one direction or the other, but actually giving families the options that best fit their lifestyles."
The new graduation requirements were recently presented to the District Accountability Committee. It includes community members, parents, and teachers.
Jesik says so far the plan has been well-received.
If you'd like more information on the requirements click here.
Below are upcoming meetings for parents of eighth grade students. All will take place from 6-8 p.m.
East High School-January 23
Centennial High School-January 25
South High School-January 29
Central High School-January 31
